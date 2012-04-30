FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
April 30, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would buy Sunoco Inc for $5.35 billion in stock and cash to get into the more lucrative crude oil transportation business as natural gas prices stay weak.

** Medical device maker Hologic Inc is buying diagnostic test firm Gen-Probe Inc for $3.75 billion cash, gaining access to molecular diagnostics products used to screen for blood diseases and test transplant compatibility.

** Terra Firma is stepping into Britain’s care homes business with an 825-million pound ($1.34 billion) deal to buy Four Seasons Health, the country’s biggest operator in a burgeoning sector dogged by political and public controversy.

** Coca-Cola Co is in talks to buy energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

An acquisition of Monster, which had a market capitalization of more than $11 billion, would be the largest brand acquisition for Coca-Cola, according to the paper, and would give the world’s biggest soft-drink maker greater exposure to the growing energy drink market.

** Cellphone maker Nokia is in talks to sell its UK luxury subsidiary Vertu, which hand makes some of the world’s most expensive mobile phones, a source familiar with the company’s strategy said on Monday.

Earlier the Financial Times reported that talks with private equity group Permira were at an advanced stage on a possible sale which would raise about 200 million euros ($265 million).

** Microsoft Corp is jumping into the fast-growing e-books market by investing $300 million in Barnes & Noble Inc’s Nook e-reader and college business, as it looks to unlock Amazon.com and Apple Inc’s grip on the exploding tablet computer market.

** Eurobank, Greece’s second-largest lender, has completed the sale of 70 percent of Polish unit Polbank for 460 million euros ($610 million), and will exercise an option to sell the balance for a much needed capital boost.

** LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. independent brokerage, said its private-equity backers would sell about $540 million of stock in a public offering, and detailed plans for a special dividend and quarterly dividends starting in the second half.

** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL) , is to pay an initial 8 billion rupees ($152 million) towards getting a controlling stake in the Pantaloons Format clothing brand and retail chain which is being demerged from the broader Pantaloon Retail business, it said on Monday.

** Books-A-Million Inc said the Anderson family, which includes Chairman Clyde Anderson, on Saturday made a non-binding proposal to take the company private for about $48.8 million.

** Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private equity firm KKR, bought the remaining 30 percent stake in payment processor OmniPay from FEXCO.

** Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc said it would explore strategic options, including preliminary talks with potential buyers.

