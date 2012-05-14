Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** A court upheld a decision by Poland’s competition watchdog to block the 7.5-billion zloty ($2.3 billion) purchase of utility Energa by its larger state-controlled sibling PGE .

** Ally Financial Inc’s mortgage unit on Monday filed for bankruptcy and the auto lender said it will sell some international operations to help set it on a path to repaying $12 billion in bailout money.

** Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A said on Monday a syndicate of nine banks had agreed to provide funding for 1.25 billion euros to buy power generating company Edipower from Italy’s No. 2 utility Edison.

** Private equity firms and trade buyers are set to fight it out for Equistone Partners Europe’s sale of tax-free shopping company Global Blue next week which could fetch up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), banking sources said on Monday.

** Japan’s NTT Docomo said it would launch a cash bid for Italian mobile content and apps provider Buongiorno in a deal worth up to 224 million euros ($290 million), a 14.5 percent premium to Friday’s closing prices.

** Oil company Genel Energy is to acquire a 23 per cent stake in the Bina Bawi exploration licence in Kurdistan for $175 million to build on its existing presence in the region.

** Uranium miner Cameco Corp said on Monday that it will pay $136 million to acquire nuclear fuel broker Nukem Energy GmbH from private equity firm Advent International.

** Casual dining chain Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc i s in talks with private equity firms and other restaurant companies to sell itself in a deal that could fetch nearly $100 million, sou rces familiar with the situation said.

** Golfsmith International Holdings Inc said Canadian golf retailer Golf Town will take it private for about $97.2 million.

** Russia-focused private equity firm Baring Vostok will invest $50 million into Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), a fast-growing local mid-sized lender, TCS said at the weekend.

** Plus Markets, the London stock exchange for small and fledgling companies, said on Monday it planned to shut down after failing to attract an acceptable takeover bid, potentially leaving around 150 firms without a market for their shares.

** BMC Software Inc adopted a shareholder rights plan to help stave off a potential acquisition, after hedge fund group Elliott called for a sale of the company and told the business software maker it acquired a more than 5 percent stake.

** Arabtec Holding, UAE’s largest builder by market capitalisation, said Aabar Investments owns 20.8 percent in the company, clarifying reports that the Abu Dhabi fund had taken a majority stake in the Dubai firm.

** Private equity firm Triton said it had struck a deal to sell Scandinavian installation services provider Bravida to investment group Bain Capital for an undisclosed sum, the latest deal in the Nordic region’s buzzing private equity sector.

** Tii Network Technologies Inc agreed to be bought by Kelta Inc for $33.1 million in cash. Kelta will fund the acquisition with cash on hand and funds under it’s current credit facilities.