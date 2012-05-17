Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies Inc will buy Danish cancer diagnostics company Dako from Sweden-based private equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in cash to expand its life sciences business.

** Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.

** Atlas Resource Partners said it will buy privately held Titan Operating LLC for about $184 million to boost its assets in Texas’ Barnett Shale.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is making another bet on the newspaper industry with a deal to buy the majority of Media General Inc papers for $142 million in cash.

** Sears Holdings Corp said on Thursday it plans to spin off a large part of its stake in its Canada unit, which Chairman Edward Lampert spent years trying to gain control of, to better focus on its U.S. business.

** Imperial Oil Ltd said it is looking for prospective buyers for its Dartmouth refinery in Nova Scotia, as it grapples with low demand for refined products in the Atlantic basin.