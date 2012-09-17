FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meridian's diagnostic test gets FDA nod
September 17, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Meridian's diagnostic test gets FDA nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc said its test to detect a common bacterial throat infection received marketing approval in the United States.

Meridian said its molecular test can detect Group A Streptococcus, a bacteria found in the throat or on skin.

Acute pharyngitis, or strep throat, accounts for an estimated 15 million visits per year to pediatricians and other primary care physicians in the United States, Meridian said.

The life sciences company said its test takes less than one hour and requires no expensive capital equipment.

Shares of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Meridian closed at $18.29 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

