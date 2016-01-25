Banque Heritage takes majority stake in Meridian Wealth Management

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Banque Heritage said on Monday it had taken a majority stake in Lausanne, Switzerland-based asset manager Meridian Wealth Management.

“Meridian currently has a staff of three investment professionals but has ambitions to become a platform for other independent asset managers who find the current regulatory environment untenable for their scale of business,” Banque Heritage said in a statement.

“Today the firm manages 80 million Swiss francs ($79 million) and was profitable for the year 2015.”

Banque Heritage’s chief executive said this month the bank was eyeing more acquisitions to help its assets under management hit a critical mass.