Banque Heritage takes majority stake in Meridian Wealth Management
January 25, 2016 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

Banque Heritage takes majority stake in Meridian Wealth Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Banque Heritage said on Monday it had taken a majority stake in Lausanne, Switzerland-based asset manager Meridian Wealth Management.

“Meridian currently has a staff of three investment professionals but has ambitions to become a platform for other independent asset managers who find the current regulatory environment untenable for their scale of business,” Banque Heritage said in a statement.

“Today the firm manages 80 million Swiss francs ($79 million) and was profitable for the year 2015.”

Banque Heritage’s chief executive said this month the bank was eyeing more acquisitions to help its assets under management hit a critical mass.

$1 = 1.0138 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter

