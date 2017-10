July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder Meritage Homes Corp reported a sharp jump in quarterly profit as a recovering housing market boosted pricing and orders to their highest in four years.

Meritage’s fourth-quarter net income rose to $8.0 million, or 24 cents per share from $562,000, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue from selling homes rose 28 percent to $281.3 million.