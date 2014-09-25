FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Alior Bank plans to buy rival Meritum with shares, bonds
September 25, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Alior Bank plans to buy rival Meritum with shares, bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Alior Bank, Poland’s No. 14 lender in terms of assets, plans to buy its smaller local rival Meritum Bank with a new shares issue as well as a bond sale, Alior said on Thursday.

Alior wants to issue almost 2.36 million new shares worth roughly 200 million zlotys ($61 million) to buy Meritum, owned among others by investment fund Innova Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Meritum is the 23‘rd Polish bank in terms of assets. (1 US dollar = 3.2680 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

