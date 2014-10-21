FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Alior Bank buys 98 pct stake in Meritum Bank
October 21, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Alior Bank buys 98 pct stake in Meritum Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 97.9 percent stake in its smaller rival Meritum Bank from Innova Financial Holdings, WCP Cooperatief and the EBRD for a total of 353 million zlotys ($107 mln).

About half of the purchase price, or 173 million zlotys, will be paid to Innova and WCP Cooperatief, a unit of Wolfensohn Capital Partners, in the form of 2.355 million new shares issued by Alior Bank, it said. ($1 = 3.2961 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

