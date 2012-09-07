FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel calls ECB strong, independent
September 7, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Merkel calls ECB strong, independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the European Central Bank as independent and strong on Friday following an uproar in Germany over the ECB’s new bond-buying programme for struggling euro zone members.

“The ECB is an independent and very strong institution,” she told reporters when asked her opinion of the ECB plan during a trip to Vienna. She emphasised that help for struggling euro zone members would not come without strings attached.

“Conditionality is a very important point. Control and help, or control and conditions, go hand in hand,” she said.

