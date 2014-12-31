BRIEF-Merlin Properties completes financing of its unit

Dec. 31 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Tuesday it completed the financing of its unit Tree Inversiones Inmobiliaria SOCIMI SA (Tree) via a loan of 940 million euros ($1.14 billion)

* The syndicated loan, with a maturity of 10 years, is secured by the asset portfolio of Tree, rented on a long-term basis to BBVA

* The company will allocate part of the proceeds to repay existing debt of Tree due 2017, which currently amounts to 828 million euros ($1 billion) and to pay the costs of the operation

* The financing banks are CaixaBank, Santander, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Banco Popular and Societe Generale, among others

Source text: bit.ly/1B3CmFG

Further company coverage: