UK's Merlin Entertainments to link up with China Media Capital
October 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Merlin Entertainments to link up with China Media Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Merlin Entertainments said on Wednesday it had entered into a joint venture with China Media Capital to develop a Legoland amusement park and other visitor attractions in China.

The operator of attractions such as Madame Tussauds, Sea Life Centres and London Eye, said it planned to open the Legoland Park in the Shanghai area as well as additional brands throughout China.

Merlin Entertainments currently operates five attractions in China including Madame Tussauds and Chang Feng Ocean World aquarium. It has also announced plans for three further attractions to open in the next 18 months. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

