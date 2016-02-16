FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merlin Entertainments names Anne-Francoise Nesmes as new CFO
February 16, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Merlin Entertainments names Anne-Francoise Nesmes as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments, the operator of Sea Life centres and Legoland theme parks in Europe, North America and Asia, named Anne-Francoise Nesmes as its new chief financial officer from Aug. 1.

Nesmes joins from veterinary medical supplier Dechra Pharmaceuticals, where she had been CFO since 2013. She will replace Andrew Carr, who announced his intention to retire in January.

Merlin Entertainments is trying to boost visitor numbers to its Alton Tower theme park in Britain after an accident last year left four teenagers seriously injured. It has since put in place improved safety-measures at all its roller-coasters.  (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

