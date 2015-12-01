FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merlin Entertainments says Alton Towers visitors down after crash
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Merlin Entertainments says Alton Towers visitors down after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments, the operator of Britain’s Alton Towers where four teenagers were seriously injured in a roller coaster crash in June, said trading at the park remained significantly down.

The group, however, said its Halloween event at the park had helped the decline on a year ago narrow in recent weeks.

Like-for-like revenue growth in its Legoland parks remained strong, the world’s second biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, said on Tuesday, with the resorts enjoying an “excellent” Halloween period.

It said it still expected its underlying profit before tax for 2015 to be broadly in line with last year.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.