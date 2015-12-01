Merlin Entertainments says Alton Towers visitors down after crash

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments, the operator of Britain’s Alton Towers where four teenagers were seriously injured in a roller coaster crash in June, said trading at the park remained significantly down.

The group, however, said its Halloween event at the park had helped the decline on a year ago narrow in recent weeks.

Like-for-like revenue growth in its Legoland parks remained strong, the world’s second biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, said on Tuesday, with the resorts enjoying an “excellent” Halloween period.

It said it still expected its underlying profit before tax for 2015 to be broadly in line with last year.