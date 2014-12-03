FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays Bank says Merlin Entertainment to place up to 8.3 mln shares
December 3, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays Bank says Merlin Entertainment to place up to 8.3 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Plc :

* Proposed placing

* Proposed placing of up to 8,266,290 existing ordinary shares in Merlin Entertainments Plc

* Merlin CEO Nick Varney is not participating in placing

* Placing shares represent approximately 0.8 pct of company’s issued share capital

* Merlin will not receive any proceeds from sale

* Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank, and Citigroup Global Markets Limited are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

