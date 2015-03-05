FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GIC nearly doubles stake in Merlin Entertainments
#Funds News
March 5, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore's GIC nearly doubles stake in Merlin Entertainments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Merlin Entertainments , the operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland, said Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd nearly doubled its stake in the company to about 5.2 percent.

Merlin said on Thursday that GIC raised its holding to about 52.6 million shares from about 27.6 million.

Private equity firms CVC and Blackstone launched a sale of about 156.5 million shares earlier this week.

Shares of Merlin, the world's second largest operator of visitor attractions behind Walt Disney Co, closed up 2.8 percent at 426.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
