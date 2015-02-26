FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees another year of growth in 2015
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees another year of growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc

* FY pretax profit 226 million stg

* FY underlying profit after tax up by over 11%

* Final dividend 4.2 penceper share

* Total dividend 6.2 penceper share

* Has successfully secured a new £1.3 billion banking facility

* 2015 is expected to be another year of growth, with positive underlying trading and strong new business pipeline

* Like for like growth will however be tempered by tough comparatives

* Trading remains seasonally quiet at this point of year, attractions open are performing in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
