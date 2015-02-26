BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees another year of growth in 2015

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc
* FY pretax profit 226 million stg
* FY underlying profit after tax up by over 11%
* Final dividend 4.2 penceper share
* Total dividend 6.2 penceper share
* Has successfully secured a new £1.3 billion banking facility
* 2015 is expected to be another year of growth, with positive underlying trading and strong new business pipeline
* Like for like growth will however be tempered by tough comparatives
* Trading remains seasonally quiet at this point of year, attractions open are performing in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: