CVC and Blackstone place 100 mln Merlin shares
June 12, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

CVC and Blackstone place 100 mln Merlin shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments’ private equity backers CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Blackstone Group LP are placing 100 million shares of the British theme park owner through Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, the German lender said.

Merlin, the world’s second-biggest operator of visitor attractions behind Walt Disney with brands such as Madam Tussauds and Legoland, counts Blackstone and CVC as its biggest shareholders after Kirkbi A/S, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore, editing by David Evans)

