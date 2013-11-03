FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merlin to close London float order books early -source
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2013 / 11:40 PM / 4 years ago

Merlin to close London float order books early -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is to close its London share sale early due to strong demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Order books on the offering, which will value private equity-backed Merlin at as much as 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion), had been due to close on Nov. 8 for members of the public and on Nov. 11 for institutional investors.

Both groups will now have until Nov. 7 to put in orders for the shares, the person said.

Merlin, which is offering the shares at 280 to 330 pence each, said last month it planned to raise 200 million pounds from the sale of new shares to reduce debt. {ID:nL5N0IB0NF]

Its owners will also sell some of their holdings through the listing. Owners include Danish investment firm Kirkbi A/S, which controls Lego Group. Other owners are the private equity firms Blackstone Group and CVC, as well as company directors and employees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.