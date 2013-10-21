FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British entertainments group Merlin to float in London
October 21, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

British entertainments group Merlin to float in London

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Private-equity backed Merlin Entertainments said on Monday it planned to sell at least 20 percent of its shares in an initial public offering in London.

Merlin, the owner of Madame Tussauds and Legoland, said it would raise 200 million pounds ($323.8 million) from the sale of new shares to reduce debt.

Its owners, the Danish investment company Kirkbi A/S that controls Lego Group and private equity firms Blackstone Group and CVC, will also sell some of their holding, the company said.

Merlin, the world’s second largest visitor attraction operator behind Walt Disney, said the sale would include an offering to individual retail investors as well as institutional investors.

