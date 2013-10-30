Merlin to be valued at up to 3.3 bln pounds in London float

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments said on Wednesday it was offering its shares at between 280 pence and 330p each in its London listing, valuing the company at as much as 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).

Private-equity backed Merlin, whose attractions include the Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland theme parks, said between 20 percent and 30 percent of the company would be sold in the offering, expected to be completed on Nov. 12.

Merlin plans to raise 200 million pounds from the sale of new shares to reduce debt.

Its owners, the Danish investment firm Kirkbi A/S that controls Lego Group and the private equity firms Blackstone Group and CVC, as well as company directors and employees, will also sell some of their holdings.