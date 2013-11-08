Merlin prices London listing at 315 pence per share

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments priced its London stock market listing at 315 pence per share on Friday, valuing the private-equity backed company at 3.2 billion pounds ($5.2 billion).

Merlin, which operates the global waxworks museum franchise and dozens of other attractions across 22 countries, had originally set a range of 280p to 330p for the shares.

Merlin said prior to an overallotment option, which could see the size of the offering increased by 10 percent if there is strong demand, the sale had raised total gross proceeds of 957 million pounds for the company and its selling shareholders.

Its owners, private equity firms Blackstone Group and CVC, company directors and employees and the Danish investment firm Kirkbi A/S which controls Lego Group, reduced their holdings via the offering.

The shares are due to begin trading at 0800 GMT under the ticker.