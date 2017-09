Nov 12 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Reports 9-month revenue at 27.8 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA at 23.7 million euros

* 9-month net income at 29.1 million euros

* Net financial debt at Sept. 30 at 631.1 million euros