Merlin Entertainments profit hurt by Alton Towers crash

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments reported flat profit for 2015, held back by a drop in visitors to its Alton Towers theme park in Britain after a rollercoaster crash in June left four people seriously injured.

Merlin, the world’s second-biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, said on Thursday it made a profit before tax of 250 million pounds ($348 million) in the year to Dec. 26.

The company, which also operates attractions such as Madame Tussauds waxworks, Legoland and the London Eye, had previously forecast a result broadly in line with 2014’s 249 million pounds.

Like-for-like sales at the group’s resort theme parks division, which includes Alton Towers, fell 12.4 percent.

Visitors stayed away from Alton Towers, one of Britain’s biggest theme parks, after the “Smiler” ride crash, caused by human error, led to two teenagers having leg amputations.

Visitor numbers and revenue at Merlin’s other UK theme parks, including Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures, also suffered.

For the group as a whole, total revenue rose 3.9 percent to 1.28 billion pounds at constant exchange rates as visitor numbers edged-up 0.3 percent to 62.9 million.

The group said it would pay a final dividend of 4.4 pence to give a total payout of 6.5p for the year, up 4.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7184 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)