UK's Merlin sees currency benefit to full-year results

By James Davey

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Merlin Entertainments , which runs tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland, said on Thursday its full-year results should benefit from a positive translational impact if current exchange rates persist.

Merlin, the world's second-biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, generates more than 70 percent of its profits outside the UK so will benefit from the fall in the value of the pound against the dollar and euro in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Reporting a 1 percent rise in half-year profit, the group said it was confident it would deliver significant year-on-year profit growth, and anticipated full-year earnings per share in line with current expectations.

"Recent trading would suggest continuation of the trends experienced year to date, with further recovery within the Resort Theme Park estate and continued growth within LEGOLAND Parks," it said.

However, it said the trading performance of its Midway Attractions business was expected to remain subdued, reflecting its cautious view on any near-term improvement in the London market.

The group, which operates more than 100 attractions in 23 countries, reported a profit before tax of 50 million pounds ($66 million) for the 26 weeks to June 25, on revenue up 5.3 percent to 573 million.

The revenue increase reflected a strong contribution from new accommodation and attractions and a positive translational impact from non-sterling earnings, partly offset by a slight decline in like-for-like revenue.

The interim dividend was raised 4.8 percent to 2.2 pence. ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)