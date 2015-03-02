FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC, Blackstone launch up to $1bn share sale in UK's Merlin
March 2, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

CVC, Blackstone launch up to $1bn share sale in UK's Merlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firms CVC and Blackstone have launched the sale of all of their remaining shares in UK company Merlin Entertainments .

Deutsche Bank, which is running the sale, said on Monday that it was selling 156,541,347 shares in the theme park resort company via an accelerated bookbuild.

A source familiar with the matter said the shares were being sold at a range of 417-426.50 pence a share. At the upper end of the price range the placement would be valued at 667.6 million pounds. ($1.03 billion) ($1 = 0.6512 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

