Spain's Merlin Properties completes 1 bln euro rights issue

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties said on Thursday it had successfully completed a 1.03 billion euro ($1.13 billion) rights issue.

Merlin announced the capital increase on July 15, soon after agreeing to buy property management company Testa from Spanish builder Sacyr SA for 1.79 billion euros.

Merlin said in a statement that demand for the shares was roughly eight times those on offer.

The share price closed up 0.95 percent at 10.60 euros on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft. Editing by Jane Merriman)