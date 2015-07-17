Spain's Merlin Properties spreads wings to take in Madrid, Barcelona hotels

MADRID, July 17 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties said on Friday it would expand its business to include hotels in Barcelona and Madrid through its purchase of property management company Testa.

Merlin Properties, which agreed last month to buy Testa from Spanish builder Sacyr SA for 1.79 billion euros ($1.95 billion), has hitherto focused on commercial assets, primarily offices and bank branches.

It said it would hang on to hotels with “attractive locations” currently managed by Testa, notably in Spain’s two biggest cities.

“The hotels located in coastal regions could be gradually disposed of,” it said on Friday in a share prospectus for a $1.03 billion, 8 euro per share rights issue announced on Wednesday that will part-fund the acquisition.

As well as commercial and residential real estate, Testa manages 10 four- and five-star Spanish hotels being run by major chains, according to its website.

Investors have reacted positively to the capital increase, Merlin Properties’ second this year and equivalent to almost 50 percent of its current market value.

“We deem the increase positive, since we believe the purchase of Testa can be value-enhancing,” analysts at Banco Sabadell said in a note.

“In the short term the stock price might be pressed by the large amount of shares that will be put up for sale.”

At 0937 GMT, Merlin shares were trading at 11.395 euros, down 0.5 percent on the day and compared with 11.50 when the capital increase was announced.

The share traded at around 9 euros at the start of 2015.

Merlin said it expected the new shares to list on or around Aug. 11. (Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by David Evans)