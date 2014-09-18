BRIEF-Merlin says trades well over summer

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc

* Business has continued to trade well over the summer, bringing year to date like for like revenue growth to 6.7%

* New business development (NBD) has lifted total growth at constant currency to 9.3%

* At actual exchange rates, total growth year to date was 3.8%, due to strength of sterling

* Profit growth in period has been consistent with management’s expectations

* Confident that we can deliver another year of good underlying growth

