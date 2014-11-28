FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees ongoing EBITDA in 20-25 pct range
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees ongoing EBITDA in 20-25 pct range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc :

* Announces it will open its first LEGOLAND park in south korea

* Total estimated cost of park is 300 billion South Korean won(about 172 mln stg) of which Merlin will invest approximately 100 billion South Korean won (57 mln stg)

* Remainder of assets, primarily park infrastructure, will be funded by a property company owned by a consortium of local public and private investors.

* Project will incur pre-opening costs of approximately 11 billion South Korean won (about 6.5 mln stg)

* Ongoing EBITDA margin is expected to be in range of 20-25 pct reflecting a turnover-based rental charge to property company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
