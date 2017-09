Dec 2 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc

* Continued positive trading since summer

* Confident in full year outcome

* Has traded well since summer with all three operating groups showing continued revenue growth

* Group expects to deliver ebitda in range £407m to £411m for 2014

* Whilst we remain positive on outlook for 2015, our expectations remain unchanged