Nov 21 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments PLC : * Merlin plc - Goldman Sachs International has exercised over-allotment option for 30,380,825 shares at offer price * Stabilisation will not be undertaken in connection with the offer. * Total number of shares that were subject to the offer now are 334,189,078