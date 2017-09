June 13 (Reuters) - SPAIN‘S MERLIN PROPERTIES SAYS AIMS TO RAISE 1.5 BLN EUROS IN IPO MERLIN PROPERTIES SAYS LOOKS TO PLACE 150 MLN SHARES AT 10 EUROS PER SHARE MERLIN PROPERTIES SAYS ALREADY HAS INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS FOR 600 MLN EUROS IN IPO (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)