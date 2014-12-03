FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to decide fate of troubled Merpati airline in 3 wks-Jakarta Post
December 3, 2014 / 3:57 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia to decide fate of troubled Merpati airline in 3 wks-Jakarta Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The fate of Indonesia’s heavily indebted state carrier PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines will be decided in the next three weeks, the Jakarta Post reported late on Tuesday, citing state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno.

Merpati, which has debt of more than 6 trillion rupiah ($488 million), has been grounded since February, struggling with paying employee salaries, insurance and fuel bills.

Indonesia has another state-owned airline, PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, which has a budget carrier unit, Citilink.

Soemarno has taken bold steps to shake up the country’s state enterprises since taking office just over a month ago. Last week, she dismissed the entire board of directors at state oil and gas giant Pertamina.

1 US dollar = 12,293.00 rupiah Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
