ON THE MOVE-Merrill hires 2-person-team away from Barclays
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill hires 2-person-team away from Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired away a team of two financial advisers who cater to high net worth clients from Barclays Capital, a spokeswoman announced Thursday.

James Clarke and Philip Weyhe, who primarily advise individuals with more than $5 million in assets, started at Merrill’s New York office on May 22.

At Barclays, the team managed $285 million, with $2.5 million in production.

Clarke and Weyhe have worked as a team for 10 years, first at Lehman Brothers and then at Barclays, which bought Lehman in 2008.

Merrill Lynch did not make Clarke or Weyhe available for interviews. A spokeswoman for Barclays Wealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
