Merrill hires veteran Morgan Stanley adviser Rebecca Rothstein
October 22, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Merrill hires veteran Morgan Stanley adviser Rebecca Rothstein

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch said on Monday it hired veteran adviser Rebecca Rothstein and her 11-member team from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Rothstein, based in Beverly Hills, California, was a top adviser at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the brokerage majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup. Rothstein and her team managed about $2.5 billion in client assets at the firm. She was ranked No. 2 on Barron’s list of top women advisers for the past three years.

