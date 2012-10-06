FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Indonesia halts Merrill Lynch's local stock trading
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 6, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Indonesia halts Merrill Lynch's local stock trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear Merrill Lynch declined to comment)

JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s securities depository agency has frozen Merrill Lynch Indonesia’s stock trading account following a court order after a legal battle with an investor, a stock exchange official said on Friday.

Samsul Hidayat, a director at the stock exchange, said the exchange had received a letter from the Jakarta high court to suspend Merrill Lynch’s account after a dispute between the brokerage and an Indonesian investor.

“We are only following orders from the court,” Hidayat said, without naming the nature of the dispute or the investor.

Merrill Lynch, a unit of Bank of America Corp, declined to comment.

The stock exchange and the depository agency would wait for a court decision to reopen the account, Hidayat said.

Investment banks and brokerages have ramped up operations in Indonesia in recent years, aiming to take advantage of greater investor interest and surging markets in southeast Asia’s top economy, which won an investment-grade credit rating late last year. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.