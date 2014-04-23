FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley
April 23, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit said on Wednesday that it had hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Brian Saroken and Gerald Saroken managed about $300 million in assets at Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $2.6 million.

Brian Saroken joined Merrill Lynch’s New York office, while Gerald Saroken joined the company’s White Plains office.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the departures. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
