ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit said on Wednesday that it had hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Brian Saroken and Gerald Saroken managed about $300 million in assets at Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $2.6 million.

Brian Saroken joined Merrill Lynch’s New York office, while Gerald Saroken joined the company’s White Plains office.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the departures. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)