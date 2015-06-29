ON THE MOVE-The David/Robertson Group rejoins Merrill Lynch

June 29 (Reuters) - Merrill Lynch said it has added The David/Robertson Group from UBS as a part of its wealth management organization.

The five-person team includes Chad David, who has more than 20 years of experience in financial and client services.

The team also includes S.J. Robertson, who was senior vice president - wealth management at UBS, and Chelsea Smith, an investment associate.

They will report to Louisiana Mississippi Market Executive Jeremy Silvas.

The team, which had managed more than $350 million of client assets at UBS, was at Merrill Lynch prior to joining UBS in 2008. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)