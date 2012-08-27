ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands three veteran advisers from UBS

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch has expanded its broker force in New York and North Carolina after landing three veteran advisers from UBS AG’s Americas wealth management group.

The new hires, who moved to Merrill in early August, managed more than $323 million in client assets at UBS and generated roughly $3 million in annual production last year.

In New York, advisers Lee Miller and Andrew Pleat joined Merrill’s Saratoga Springs office after more than five years at UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage unit owned by the Swiss bank. The two advisers managed $182.6 million in client assets together and had annual production of $1.2 million.

Miller, a more than four-decade industry veteran, worked at Merrill for about six years starting in 1969, according to regulatory filings. Miller and Pleat were previously based out of UBS’ Albany, New York, office.

In North Carolina, adviser Mark Kean joined Merrill’s Cary office after eight years at UBS, where he managed $140.5 million in client assets and generated $1.8 million in annual production.

Kean, a roughly three-decade industry veteran, worked at Citigroup prior to joining UBS’s Raleigh office, according to regulatory filings.

UBS declined to comment on the departures.

Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas are among the top U.S. brokerages by client assets, along with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors, and often vie for the same pools of veteran advisers.

At the end of June, Merrill had 16,151 advisers, not including associates in its online brokerage Merrill Edge, with an average annualized production of $915,000 per adviser.