ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands Morgan Stanley broker team
August 8, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands Morgan Stanley broker team

Ashley Lau

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch expanded its broker base in Florida by hiring a team of veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in the region.

Advisers Andrew Cappello and Christie Roberts joined Merrill Lynch’s Tampa office in July after roughly three decades at their old firm, where they managed about $378 million in client assets and generated $5 million in annual production last year.

The advisers, both legacy Smith Barney, started with Citigroup in the early 1980s, later joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after Citi’s Smith Barney unit merged with Morgan Stanley’s wealth division in 2009.

Cappello had been a managing director of wealth management at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, while Roberts had been a senior vice president.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch are the two largest U.S. brokerages by client assets and adviser headcount and often vie for the same pools of advisers.

Since the start of the year, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has added at least 35 veteran Merrill advisers who managed more than $8 billion in client assets, based on moves tracked by Reuters. During the same period, Merrill has landed at least 11 veteran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who managed more than $1 billion in client assets.

Reuters tracks the moves of individual advisers and teams that manage about $100 million or more in client assets, which typically translates into about $1 million or more in annual production.

