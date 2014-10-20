FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch adds advisory team from UBS
#Financials
October 20, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch adds advisory team from UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The private banking and investment unit of Merrill Lynch, a part of Bank of America Corp, recruited a team of investment advisers from UBS Financial Services.

Kanwar Singh, Rajeev Rathi and Steve Coleman, who have more than $500 million in assets under management, joined Merrill Lynch’s Chicago office last week.

Singh and Rathi worked as senior vice-presidents, wealth management, at UBS Financial, a unit of UBS AG.

The advisers report to Brett Thelander, managing director and head of the private banking and investment unit for mid-America at Merrill Lynch.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment on the departures. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
