ON THE MOVE-Merrill recruits Credit Suisse team in Chicago

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Merrill Lynch said Thursday it hired an eight-person advisory team in Chicago that had been managing about $3.5 billion of client assets at Credit Suisse’s U.S. brokerage unit.

The three-broker group, led by Chris Baldwin, jumped just days before Credit Suisse Group AG’s new chief executive is expected to lay out his strategy for the bank now that Switzerland’s bank privacy laws have eroded and global capital requirements are reining in Credit Suisse’s capital markets businesses.

Credit Suisse brokers and outside recruiters expect the bank to sell its U.S. broker unit. The business includes about 300 advisers and had revenue of more than $600 million last year, according to estimates from current and former employees.

In addition to Baldwin, who is 57 and was a managing director at Credit Suisse Private Banking, the team includes brokers Thomas Tyndorf, 48, and Andrew Skoglund, 39. Analysts Daniel Aliaga and Amber O‘Malley and three client associates also made the move, according to Merrill.

Baldwin and Tyndorf are Credit Suisse veterans, having joined its U.S. brokerage unit in 2000 when the Swiss bank bought Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette. Skoglund had previously worked as a broker at JP Morgan and as an institutional equity salesperson at the former Bear, Stearns & Co.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the move, but declined to comment further.

The Baldwin team is part of Merrill’s Private Banking and Investment Group, whose advisers generally deal with clients who keep at least $10 million of assets in their accounts. The Chicago PBIG office now has 16 teams, including two that are sole proprietors, and is run by regional managing director Brett Thelander, a Merrill spokeswoman said.

In recent weeks, at least three other Credit Suisse teams have jumped. A three-broker group in Boston went to UBS Wealth Americas, a three-person Los Angeles team joined Morgan Stanley and another broker joined Merrill, a unit of Bank of America, in Stamford, Connecticut. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)