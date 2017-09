April 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired Michael Casey from Morgan Stanley as director of its Nevada Boise complex.

Casey most recently served as a wealth management market leader at Morgan Stanley.

He will report to Tom Fickinger, BofA Merrill Lynch’s market executive for the Pacific Northwest.

Casey worked at BofA Merrill Lynch from 1989 to 2009 before moving to Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)