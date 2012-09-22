FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America Merrill Lynch loss linked to options error-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 22, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

Bank of America Merrill Lynch loss linked to options error-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch sustained a loss of nearly $10 million on Friday due to an “operational error” in handling of stock option trades known as dividend trades by the company’s Merrill Pro unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The unit’s clients were not affected and the error has been corrected, WSJ said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a division of Bank of America Corp.

Dividend trades involve placing trades a day before shares of a company or exchange traded fund issuer go “ex-dividend,” seeking to capitalize on a typical drop in share prices after that date.

Trading data released early Friday showed that nearly a quarter of call options on the SPDR exchange-traded fund were not exercised, suggesting a likely error in processing dividend trades in the contracts, the newspaper said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.