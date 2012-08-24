Merrill agrees to pay $40 million in deferred compensation suit

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Merrill Lynch agreed on Friday to pay $40 million in a class action suit filed on behalf of about 1,400 brokers to reclaim deferred compensation the brokerage had previously refused to pay them following its merger with Bank of America.

But the proposed deal may still leave an additional 2,000 brokers to battle for their claims privately against the brokerage giant.

Former Merrill brokers would be excluded from the deal if their revenues topped $500,000 during a certain period prior to their departure, according to terms presented by the parties to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan at Manhattan federal court.

Others who accepted bonuses from Merrill, following its acquisition by Bank of America, waived certain legal rights regarding deferred compensation claims and would also be excluded.

The suit stems from Merrill’s September 2008 merger with with Bank of America. At issue are years of deferred compensation, some of which was he ld in stock savings plans.