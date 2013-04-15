ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch adds advisers from Morgan Stanley, UBS

April 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch has bolstered its adviser force in Massachusetts and New Jersey with four veteran hires from rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and UBS Wealth Management Americas.

The new additions, who joined Merrill in late March and early April, managed more than $700 million in total client assets at their previous firms.

In New Jersey, advisers Arthur Cahill and Stefen Benincasa moved to Merrill from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where they managed $290 million in client assets and generated $2.1 million in annual revenue last year. The advisers joined Merrill’s Red Bank office.

Cahill, who has been in the advising industry for nearly three decades, was a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup.

Also on the move in New Jersey, adviser Todd Havill joined Morgan Stanley from UBS, where he managed roughly $156 million in client assets and last year generated $844,000 in annual revenue production.

Havill, who joined Merrill’s Wayne office, was previously based out of the Paramus office of UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG .

In Massachusetts, adviser Jonathan Greer joined Merrill’s Newtown office from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he managed about $262 million in client assets and had an annual revenue production of $2 million.

Greer, who was a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley, was previously based out of the firm’s Wellesley office.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch are the top two U.S. brokerages by size, followed by Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas. The four firms often vie for the same pool of veteran advisers.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the departures. UBS did not immediately return a request for comment.