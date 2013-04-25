FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands veteran Morgan Stanley team
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands veteran Morgan Stanley team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it hired a team of veteran advisers in Texas from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Advisers Craig Massey and Mike Schmidt joined Merrill Lynch’s private banking and investment group on Friday. The team, based in Houston, managed $1.1 billion in client assets and had an annual revenue production of $3.5 million at Morgan Stanley.

Massey and Schmidt, who had been with Morgan Stanley for more than a decade, were a part of the company’s private wealth group, which caters to clients with $20 million or more in investable assets. The advisers serve both ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

Morgan Stanley, which owns a majority stake in Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, declined to comment on the departures. The brokerage is also partially owned by Citigroup and was formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit and Citi’s Smith Barney in 2009.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch are the two largest U.S. brokerages by client assets and adviser headcount. The two are often neck-and-neck for the top spot and compete for similar veteran advisers.

Morgan Stanley said earlier on Thursday it hired former Merrill adviser Thomas McCann in La Jolla, California.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.