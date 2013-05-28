FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Merrill lands private wealth adviser from Credit Suisse
May 28, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill lands private wealth adviser from Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch has hired a veteran financial adviser from Credit Suisse to join its private wealth management office in Midtown Manhattan.

Adviser Vishal Bakshi, who had been with Credit Suisse for more than a decade, joined Merrill’s private banking and investment group on Friday as a managing director and private wealth adviser. He is based at the firm’s Fifth Avenue office.

Bakshi, 40, managed $1.83 billion in client assets at Credit Suisse, according to a Barron’s ranking of top advisers in 2013, and works primarily with ultra-high-net-worth clients and foundations with an average account size of $30 million.

He had an annual revenue production of about $5 million, according to a source with knowledge of the move.

A Bank of America spokeswoman confirmed that Bakshi joined the firm on Friday with his team, which includes senior financial analyst Jayne Finst, financial analyst David Greene and client associate Alex Plum.

Bakshi could not be reached for comment at his Fifth Avenue office.

Merrill Lynch is the second-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets and headcount, with 14,474 advisers the end of March.

Merrill also said on Thursday that since late April it has hired teams from rival brokerage firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on Bakshi’s departure.

