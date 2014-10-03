ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires brokers managing $850 mln assets

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nearly four months after Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch announced it wanted more top financial advisers, the firm said it has hired eight brokers who collectively managed nearly $850 million in assets at their prior firms.

The biggest hire was a four-person team of advisers led by Wade Wolfe, who joined Merrill Lynch’s Morristown, New Jersey, office on June 27 from Morgan Stanley where they managed $306 million in assets and produced $2 million in annual fees and commissions.

Steven Bullard also joined Merrill from Morgan Stanley. Bullard started in Princeton, New Jersey, on July 8. He managed $110 million in client assets and produced $721,000 in annual fees and commissions at Morgan Stanley.

In Chicago, Merrill hired Suzanne Austin on July 9 from JP Morgan Securities where she managed with $150 million in assets and generated $962,000 thousand in annual revenue.

Mary Ellen Backer moved to Merrill Lynch in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Aug. 15 from JJB Hilliard Lyons where she managed $172 million in assets and produced $553,000 in annual revenue.

Most recently, Robert S. Bennett started with Merrill in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 23 from UBS where he managed $108 million in assets and generated $1 million in annual revenue.

UBS and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the departures. Hilliard Lyons and JP Morgan did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In June, Merrill Lynch’s head of U.S. wealth management and private banking, John Thiel, announced a shift in the firm’s growth strategy, saying that Merrill planned to make “selective” hires and bring in top-producing advisers.

Higher-producing advisers typically manage at least $100 million in client assets or produce more than $1 million in annual revenues.

Merrill Lynch, once the world’s largest securities brokerage by the number of advisers, had steadily reduced its adviser force since merging with Bank of America in 2009.

However, as of June 30, Merrill Lynch had 13,845 advisers, an increase of 120 advisers over the first quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler)