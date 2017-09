Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit said on Tuesday it hired financial adviser Haris Hot from Morgan Stanley for its Red Bank, New Jersey office.

Hot managed more than $223 million in assets at Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $883,200.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman could not immediately confirm the departure. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)